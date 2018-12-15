Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 33 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $262.35.

On Monday, December 10th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 35,033 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $270,454.76.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 47,768 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $360,648.40.

On Thursday, November 8th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 127 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $995.68.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 855 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,327.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 9,962 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $71,726.40.

On Friday, October 19th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 25,209 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $189,319.59.

On Friday, October 12th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 71 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528.24.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 34,896 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $254,391.84.

On Monday, October 1st, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 24 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $181.44.

Fluidigm stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,701. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $321.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.89.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 50.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.00%. The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,410,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,070,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,856,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 739.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLDM. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

