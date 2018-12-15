Fmr LLC Acquires 2,182,769 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 511.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182,769 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $84,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,107,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,304,000 after buying an additional 8,448,495 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,460,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,710,000 after buying an additional 2,236,682 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 204.1% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 477,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,263.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 391,955 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

