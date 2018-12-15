Fmr LLC Has $78 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754,414 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $78,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 55.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 85.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 596,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 940,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Citigroup upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of ABX stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

