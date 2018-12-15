Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOMX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

NASDAQ:FOMX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,049.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $47,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,967 shares of company stock valued at $49,967. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 537,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 122,328 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,282,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,616,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,412,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

