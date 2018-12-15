Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stake Lessened by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 156,445 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $113,606,000 after buying an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $56.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

