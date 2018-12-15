Footy Cash (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Footy Cash has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00027671 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000361 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

