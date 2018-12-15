Fossil Group (FOSL) Trading Down 6%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 1,532,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,169,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,943 shares in the company, valued at $915,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. White sold 16,303 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $311,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $829,347 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,944 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 534,805 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $486,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,050 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $156,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

