Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $10.50 Million in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stock

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of New Relic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in New Relic by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in New Relic by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $51,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,606,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $187,068.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,895 shares of company stock valued at $34,548,755. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80 and a beta of 0.80.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $10.50 Million in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/franklin-resources-inc-invests-10-50-million-in-new-relic-inc-newr-stock.html.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.