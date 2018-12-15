Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,467 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 496,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 321,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,903,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

GWPH stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,574.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/franklin-resources-inc-sells-19467-shares-of-gw-pharmaceuticals-plc-gwph.html.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.