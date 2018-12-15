Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,776,894 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,776,894 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $449,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,252,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,423,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,640,992 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

