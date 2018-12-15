Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

