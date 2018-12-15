Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

In related news, Director Tom Mullane purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. Also, insider Robert Edward Lamond purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,337.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,800 shares of company stock worth $401,787.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$14.85.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3099999846281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 643.75%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.