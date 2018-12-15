Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,501,402 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 38,375,628 shares. Currently, 40.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,906,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,632 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 924.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,637,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 368,710 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTR opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.75. Frontier Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/frontier-communications-corp-ftr-short-interest-up-8-1-in-november.html.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.