FTE Networks (FTNW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James reissued their buy rating on shares of FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

FTE Networks stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 190,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,244. FTE Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

