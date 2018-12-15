FundToken Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (FUNDZ)

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. FundToken has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26,769.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FundToken has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FundToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FundToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.02144419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00140914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00172997 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031789 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031795 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About FundToken

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy. FundToken’s official website is fundfantasy.com. FundToken’s official message board is medium.com/@FundFantasy.

FundToken Token Trading

FundToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FundToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.