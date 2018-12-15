FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Horace Mann Educators Co. Issued By Langen Mcalenn (HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

HMN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.68 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 903.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 95,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,839,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,217,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $121,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra L. Figurski sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $121,479.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,608.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

