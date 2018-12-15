FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Hess Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Hess’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HES. KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Hess stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -21.69%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.