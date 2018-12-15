FY2018 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Lifted by Analyst

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $158.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

CXO stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.