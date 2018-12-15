FY2018 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.76.

NYSE OAS opened at $5.89 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,112 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,816,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $13,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

