FY2019 EPS Estimates for COLRUYT SA/ADR Cut by Analyst (CUYTY)

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for COLRUYT SA/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COLRUYT SA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

CUYTY opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

