FY2019 EPS Estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Reduced by Analyst

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report released on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

