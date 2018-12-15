FY2021 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources LP Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Clarkson Capital lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CCR stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CONSOL Coal Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 8,400 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $150,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 140,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,111.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.41%.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

