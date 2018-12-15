GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Stake Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,096 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $82,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,424,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,335,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 26.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth $6,088,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

GLPG opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.89. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $122.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $119.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

