Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) Plans GBX 30 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Friday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAW opened at GBX 3,055 ($39.92) on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 876.38 ($11.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,903 ($51.00) per share, with a total value of £65,726.52 ($85,883.34). Also, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,895 ($37.83) per share, for a total transaction of £511,228.05 ($668,010.00).

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

