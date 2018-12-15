GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) vs. ASML (ASML) Critical Review

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASML pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASML has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASML’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion 0.87 $274.97 million $1.39 16.94 ASML $10.23 billion 6.72 $2.39 billion $5.57 28.91

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42% ASML 24.28% 23.22% 13.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 1 5 6 0 2.42

ASML has a consensus target price of $211.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

ASML beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and TWINSCAN XT, YieldStar, and PAS 5500. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

