General Electric (GE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 207,016,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 116,356,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 28.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

