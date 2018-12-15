General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Reduced by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,196 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,330,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,719,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,874,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,970,000 after purchasing an additional 499,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,644,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,166,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,829,000 after purchasing an additional 250,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 1,063.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,367,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,581 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

