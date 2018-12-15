General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,263,000 after buying an additional 11,218,495 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,922,000 after buying an additional 7,578,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,079,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $507,718,000 after buying an additional 188,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after buying an additional 2,394,922 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $480,782,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.10 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/general-motors-gm-shares-bought-by-verition-fund-management-llc.html.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.