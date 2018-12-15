Gevo (GEVO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised Gevo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.74. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gevo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Gevo by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 4,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

