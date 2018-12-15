GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given a GBX 1,460 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,530.34 ($20.00).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,480 ($19.34). 8,604,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.