GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Volume Tops $70.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $29,175.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.02597785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00735623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.02392606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.01206349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00111555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.01548753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00325098 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00023346 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 15,777,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

