Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.92.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,604. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.