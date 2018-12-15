GMP Securities Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) Price Target to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at GMP Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday. GMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.209999982253523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Boyce sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$454,500.00. Also, insider David Keith Christensen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$128,750.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

