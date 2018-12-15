GMS (GMS) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $21.00 target price on GMS (NYSE:GMS) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.45.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.54 million. GMS had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.23%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 262,423 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,008,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 158,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after buying an additional 599,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,456,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 472,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 225,233 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.