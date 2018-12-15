Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,795,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.41% of Gold Fields worth $47,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $3.22 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

