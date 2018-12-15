Goldex Resources (GDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Goldex Resources Corp (CVE:GDX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 54700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Goldex Resources Company Profile (CVE:GDX)
Goldex Resources Corporation, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America.
