Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

