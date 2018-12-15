Grainger (GRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $205.80

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 209.80 ($2.74), with a volume of 4671233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.28 ($2.81).

GRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 369 ($4.82) in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.83 ($4.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.74.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £9,921.23 ($12,963.84).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

