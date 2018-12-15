Graviocoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $753.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.02122770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00141450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00173814 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 941,861,489 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

