Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.41 Million Position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,515 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 51,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.97. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $967.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 12.86%. Research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

