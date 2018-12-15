Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 325,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 741,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 297,295 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,469,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 258,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.11.

IPGP opened at $117.99 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $107.59 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-reduces-stake-in-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.