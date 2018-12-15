Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) & Woodstock (WSFL) Head to Head Analysis

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

93.8% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Woodstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 4 0 1 0 1.40 Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.46%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Woodstock.

Dividends

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Woodstock does not pay a dividend. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out -71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Woodstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0.56% 16.89% 4.20% Woodstock N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodstock has a beta of -2.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Woodstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $239.18 million 2.07 -$26.65 million ($0.28) -86.32 Woodstock $6.86 million 0.07 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Woodstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Woodstock on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is also involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions ranging from initial structuring to final execution. In addition, the company advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. Further, it advises debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as potential acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Additionally, the company assists the clients in identifying and capitalizing on potential incremental sources of value, as well as who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization. It advises on capital structures and sales or recapitalizations; other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. The company also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on primary and secondary market transactions, and real estate funds. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Woodstock Company Profile

Woodstock Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides securities brokerage and investment banking services in the United States. It offers full service commission and fee-based money management services to individual and institutional investors. The company sells stocks, mutual funds, bonds, managed accounts, and other investment advisory and financial planning products and services through a network of independent contractor registered representatives to retail clients; and variable annuities and life insurance products through independent contractors and broker network to retail clients and consumers. It also provides investment supervisory services; and planning and consulting services in various financial services areas, such as financial planning, tax planning, benefits consulting, corporate 401(k)s, and other types of financial structures. It was formerly known as Woodstock Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Woodstock Holdings, Inc. in January 2010. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.