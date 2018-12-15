Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.1% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 142,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 86,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $196.10 on Friday. 3M Co has a one year low of $181.98 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Argus decreased their price target on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

