GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $895,000 Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Titan Machinery worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 182,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $983,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,755.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $354.60 million, a PE ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

