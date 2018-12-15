GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,368 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 201,089 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,483,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 564,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,771,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,672,284.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $4,551,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

