Haemonetics Co. (HAE) VP Sells $174,226.63 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,693 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $174,226.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Friday, October 26th, Dan Goldstein sold 102 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $10,372.38.

NYSE HAE opened at $102.85 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Haemonetics Co. (HAE) VP Sells $174,226.63 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/haemonetics-co-hae-vp-sells-174226-63-in-stock.html.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.