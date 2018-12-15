Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 257.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $194,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller purchased 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,047,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

