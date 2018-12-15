Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274,974 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $132,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $940,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

