Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THG. Sandler O’Neill lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.67.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 154,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.98. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $102.02 and a 12-month high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

In other news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

