Hanwei Energy Services (HE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 47800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.25.

About Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

